Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JACKSON, DARRIAN LEE

Age: 28

Address: RICHTON, MS

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4624, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CALDWELL, TUCKER M

Age: 40

Address: ROOSEVELT, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STORCH, LAUREN ASHLEY

Age: 30

Address: KANSAS CITY, KS

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KNOLL, STEPHEN MATHEW

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-03

Released: 2019-07-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4620, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



BRADFORD, KYLE JAMERSON

Age: 29

Address: ENGLEWOOD, CO

Booking: 2019-07-03

Released: 2019-07-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4616, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SMITH, DARLENE

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-03

Released: 2019-07-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4619, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



