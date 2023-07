Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

SMITH, NHO THI

Age: 50

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-07-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority, 6 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BAER, CRISTIAN LEE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11272, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11272, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11272, SURETY OR CASH, $1425, Court: RS Municipal Court



TRUJILLO, ANTHONY NATHAN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-07-03

Scheduled Release: 2023-07-06

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



CHILDS, LARRY ELSHAWN

Age: 51

Address: FONTANA, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #11270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHITE, JOHNATHAN LAMOIN

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.