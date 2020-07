Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BURDETTE, DANIEL DEAN

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6560, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #6560, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BULLOCK, COLBY JEFFERY

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6559, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #6559, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OWENS, COURTNEY DANIELLE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, AUTUMN JEANETTE

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STEWART, KATHERINE JO

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6556, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BEAUDETTE, DARIN PATRICH

Age: 47

Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #6555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



