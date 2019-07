Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARTINEZ, MELQUE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4628, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #4628, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHOEMAKER, JASON LEONARD

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #4627, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



MILAM, JOSIAH M

Age: 21

Address: KANA, WV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #4626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #4626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIDEBOTTOM, KENDRA ANN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



