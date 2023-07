Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

BRITTON, DERRICK THOMAS

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARPER, KYLE THOMAS

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11282, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-04

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11281, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



WARD, BETHANY EVA

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-04

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEANS, MARK ANTHONY

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COFFEY, HEATHER PAULINE

Age: 37

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11276, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11275, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #11275, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



REYNOLDS, RYAN LEWIS

Age: 31

Address: RIFLE, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.