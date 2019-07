Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MONTOYA, MATTHEW LOUIS

Age: 33

Address: HUNTINGTON BEAC, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STARKEY, JASON JOSEPH

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUSTOS, BERTOLDO

Age: 29

Address: PASCO, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #4633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



AYALA QUINTERO, ADOLFO

Age: 31

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-05

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4632, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4632, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



LAMOREAUX MCCLELLAN, KRISTOPHER A JR ALBERT

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2019-07-05

Scheduled Release: 2019-07-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSON, KIERRA MICHELLE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-05

Released: 2019-07-05

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #4629, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEBLANC, KAITLYN ELIZABETH

Age: 25

Address: LAYTON, UT

Booking: 2019-07-05

Released: 2019-07-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4631, CASH, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court



