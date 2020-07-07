Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6564, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
SEDILLO, JOSEPH PAUL
Age: 49
Address: LAS CRUCES, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-06
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: