Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6564, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



SEDILLO, JOSEPH PAUL

Age: 49

Address: LAS CRUCES, NM

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



