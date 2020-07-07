Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 7

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH

Age: 22 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-06 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6564, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

SEDILLO, JOSEPH PAUL

Age: 49 
Address: LAS CRUCES, NM 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-06 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

