Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

JONES, CANDON DAVID

Age: 35

Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2023-07-07

Scheduled Release: 2023-07-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



ALARCON LIZARRAGA, ALEJANDRO JESUS

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11288, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.