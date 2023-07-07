Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

JONES, CANDON DAVID

Age: 35 
Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT 
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE 
Booking Date: 2023-07-07 
Scheduled Release: 2023-07-19 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

ALARCON LIZARRAGA, ALEJANDRO JESUS

Age: 36 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-06 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11288, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

