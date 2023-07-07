Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
JONES, CANDON DAVID
Age: 35
Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2023-07-07
Scheduled Release: 2023-07-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
ALARCON LIZARRAGA, ALEJANDRO JESUS
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11288, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.