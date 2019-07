Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PINEDA, REBECCA LINDA M

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4643, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4643, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



SIMPSON, PARKER THOMAS

Age: 28

Address: ROCK G, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #4642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MASON, RACHEL B

Age: 39

Address: ARVADA, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-07-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #4640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VILLAGRANA DELOERA, RICARDO

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-07-06

Scheduled Release: 2019-07-12

Arresting Agency: RSMC

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



SHORT, ERNEST LUKE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4639, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



ST CLAIR, JOHN DAVID

Age: 57

Address: LYNNWOOD, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4638, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



EDEN, SOLOMON LEVOR

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #4637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #4637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #4637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUTTS, JOHN MICHAEL

Age: 34

Address: CLATSKANIE, OR

Booking: 2019-07-06

Released: 2019-07-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4636, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: