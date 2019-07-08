Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BROOKS, KATELYN CHANELLE
Age: 26
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury, 4 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HORTON, SHELLEY ANN
Age: 41
Address: OAKDALE, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-07
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4646, CASH, $438, Court: RS Municipal Court
