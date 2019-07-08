Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BROOKS, KATELYN CHANELLE

Age: 26

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HORTON, SHELLEY ANN

Age: 41

Address: OAKDALE, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-07-07

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4646, CASH, $438, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: