Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 8

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
5.8K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BROOKS, KATELYN CHANELLE

Age: 26 
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-07 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury, 4 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HORTON, SHELLEY ANN

Age: 41 
Address: OAKDALE, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-07 
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE

Age: 26 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-07 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4646, CASH, $438, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR