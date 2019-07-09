Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GRAY, JOHN FITZGERALD

Age: 27 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-08 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4648, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 47 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-09 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4649, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

