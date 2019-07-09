Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GRAY, JOHN FITZGERALD
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4648, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4649, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
