Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GRAY, JOHN FITZGERALD

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4648, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4649, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



