Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SHAHBAR, SALIM

Age: 35

Address: DEARBORN, MI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOWLES, MOLLY GOLDEN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6570, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



