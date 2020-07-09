Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SHAHBAR, SALIM

Age: 35 
Address: DEARBORN, MI 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MOWLES, MOLLY GOLDEN

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-07-08 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6570, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

