Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SHAHBAR, SALIM
Age: 35
Address: DEARBORN, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOWLES, MOLLY GOLDEN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6570, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
