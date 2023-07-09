Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
NELSON, GREGORY THOMAS
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11296, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11296, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
CAPOZZA, BODIE J
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-09
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Speed – Generally (see chart)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Driving on Right Side of Roadway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: GR Municipal Court
BOHLIN, COURTNEY LEANN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-07-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11294, SURETY OR CASH, $1510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Careless Driving with Accident
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11294, SURETY OR CASH, $1510, Court: RS Municipal Court
BUTLER, LOUIS PAIGE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-07-08
Released: 2023-07-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11293, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.