Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

NELSON, GREGORY THOMAS

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11296, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11296, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAPOZZA, BODIE J

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-09

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: GR Municipal Court

Speed – Generally (see chart) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: GR Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: GR Municipal Court

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: GR Municipal Court





BOHLIN, COURTNEY LEANN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-07-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11294, SURETY OR CASH, $1510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Careless Driving with Accident Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11294, SURETY OR CASH, $1510, Court: RS Municipal Court



BUTLER, LOUIS PAIGE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-07-08

Released: 2023-07-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11293, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.