Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

NELSON, GREGORY THOMAS

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11296, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11296, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

CAPOZZA, BODIE J

Age: 24 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-09 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Speed – Generally (see chart)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Driving on Right Side of Roadway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11295, SURETY OR CASH, $1365, Court: GR Municipal Court


BOHLIN, COURTNEY LEANN

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-07-08 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11294, SURETY OR CASH, $1510, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Careless Driving with Accident
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11294, SURETY OR CASH, $1510, Court: RS Municipal Court

BUTLER, LOUIS PAIGE

Age: 36 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-07-08 
Released: 2023-07-08 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11293, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

