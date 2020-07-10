Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 10

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LAMB, NICHOLAS JAMES

Age: 39 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2020-07-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

RUSSELL, PHONDA LOU

Age: 64 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-09 
Released: 2020-07-09 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6575, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WILLIAMS, DYLAN JACOB

Age: 27 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-09 
Released: 2020-07-09 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6574, CASH, $185, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

Related Articles

Couple Receives Supervised Probation in Sweetwater Communication Center Crimes

Couple Receives Supervised Probation in Sweetwater Communication Center Crimes

It’s Heating Up With Pre-Owned Summer Blowout Pricing at Whisler

It’s Heating Up With Pre-Owned Summer Blowout Pricing at Whisler

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 9

How Does A FREE 55″ Smart TV Sound?

How Does A FREE 55″ Smart TV Sound?