Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LAMB, NICHOLAS JAMES
Age: 39
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-07-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
RUSSELL, PHONDA LOU
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-09
Released: 2020-07-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6575, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILLIAMS, DYLAN JACOB
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-09
Released: 2020-07-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6574, CASH, $185, Court: RS Municipal Court
