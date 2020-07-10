Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LAMB, NICHOLAS JAMES

Age: 39

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-07-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



RUSSELL, PHONDA LOU

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-07-09

Released: 2020-07-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6575, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, DYLAN JACOB

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-07-09

Released: 2020-07-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6574, CASH, $185, Court: RS Municipal Court



