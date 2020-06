Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GARDNER, SHADEE LEE

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – Absorb, Inhale, Ingest Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #6371, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6371, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6371, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KEELIN, LORI ANN

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-31

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6370, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6370, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6370, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NICHOLS, JOSEPH AARON

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAGANA, RAFAEL MACIEL

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-05-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6366, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6366, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTIN, RAYNETTE JUDY

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-05-31

Released: 2020-05-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #6367, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6367, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



PINO PROMOTOR, MARGARITO

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-05-31

Released: 2020-05-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6368, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6368, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



