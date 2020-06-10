Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
DAVIS, RAYDEN JIORDI
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court
SCHOBY, DONALD MICHEL
Age: 49
Address: DELAWARE, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6418, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
