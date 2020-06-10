Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DAVIS, RAYDEN JIORDI

Age: 25 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

SCHOBY, DONALD MICHEL

Age: 49 
Address: DELAWARE, OH 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-09 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6418, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

