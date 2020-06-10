Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DAVIS, RAYDEN JIORDI

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #6419, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court



SCHOBY, DONALD MICHEL

Age: 49

Address: DELAWARE, OH

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6417, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6418, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: OTHER

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: