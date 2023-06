Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

GARCIA, GILBERT

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11169, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #11169, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11169, SURETY OR CASH, $1515, Court: RS Municipal Court



TAYLOR, ADAM JAMES

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11168, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE THOMAS

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11167, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARNEY, SHAD LELAND

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRANT, KAITLYN SAMANTHA BROOKE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-06-09

Scheduled Release: 2023-06-11

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERRY, SKYLAR ANNE

Age: 24

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #11163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLINGAN, JOHN CHAD

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11164, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11165, CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-06-09

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11161, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



