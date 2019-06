Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WIENEKE, CERAH MAYA

Age: 39

Address: MILWAUKEE, WI

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIDEBOTTOM, KENDRA ANN

Age: 31

Address: FT COLLINS, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Under 21 – Purchase Alcohol (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4475, CASH, $180, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4476, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARR, KAYLEE LYNN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4474, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4474, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4474, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GUNDERSON, CORY KENNETH

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-06-09

Released: 2019-06-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ OffenseStatus: PENDING, Bond: #4473, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph OverStatus: PENDING, Bond: #4473, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

