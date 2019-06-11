Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CASPER, BRITANY AMBER

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-06-10

Released: 2019-06-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #4480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





/

NIX, LACEA ANN

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Use of Controlled Substance (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4478, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



