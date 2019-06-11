Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

 

 

CASPER, BRITANY AMBER

Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-06-10
Released: 2019-06-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #4480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #4480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


/

NIX, LACEA ANN

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
 
Charges:
  • Unlawful Use of Controlled Substance (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4478, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

