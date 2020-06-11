Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CALVIN, DARREN CARSON

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Robbery – Inflicts Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



MAES, RAYMOND

Age: 64

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6424, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN

Age: 38

Address: ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, 9 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MANRIQUEZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 49

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6422, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



