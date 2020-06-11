Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
CALVIN, DARREN CARSON
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Robbery – Inflicts Bodily Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
MAES, RAYMOND
Age: 64
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6424, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN
Age: 38
Address: ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, 9 counts (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MANRIQUEZ, JUAN CARLOS
Age: 49
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6422, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
