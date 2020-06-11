Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 11

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CALVIN, DARREN CARSON

Age: 20 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-10 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Aggravated Robbery – Inflicts Bodily Injury (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6425, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

MAES, RAYMOND

Age: 64 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6424, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

MAES, NICHOLAS BIBIAN

Age: 38 
Address: ALBUQUERQUE, NM 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, 9 counts (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MANRIQUEZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 49 
Address: PORTLAND, OR 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6422, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

Related Articles

VIDEO: Batting Against the Odds

VIDEO: Batting Against the Odds

Manhunt Underway Along I-80; Avoid Hitchhikers

Manhunt Underway Along I-80; Avoid Hitchhikers

Fremont County Sheriff’s: Whomever lost their meth can pick it up at the office

Fremont County Sheriff’s: Whomever lost their meth can pick it up at the office

It’s Heating Up With Pre-Owned Summer Blowout Pricing at Whisler

It’s Heating Up With Pre-Owned Summer Blowout Pricing at Whisler