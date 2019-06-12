Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4487, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4488, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOPKINS, DENNIS JASON
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4486, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
KING, KENTON JAMES
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4485, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
GRIEVE, CYNTHIA KAY
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4484, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4484, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
LEWALLEN, ISIDORE SABASTIAN
Age: 37
Address: WORLEND, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SPERRY, TRACY W
Age: 43
Booking: 2019-06-11
Released: 2019-06-11
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: