Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 36 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4487, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4488, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HOPKINS, DENNIS JASON

Age: 50 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4486, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

KING, KENTON JAMES

Age: 32 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4485, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

GRIEVE, CYNTHIA KAY

Age: 59 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4484, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4484, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

LEWALLEN, ISIDORE SABASTIAN

Age: 37 
Address: WORLEND, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-11 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SPERRY, TRACY W

Age: 43
Booking: 2019-06-11 
Released: 2019-06-11
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO

