Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4487, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4488, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOPKINS, DENNIS JASON

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4486, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KING, KENTON JAMES

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4485, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



GRIEVE, CYNTHIA KAY

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4484, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4484, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEWALLEN, ISIDORE SABASTIAN

Age: 37

Address: WORLEND, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #4483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SPERRY, TRACY W

Age: 43

Booking: 2019-06-11

Released: 2019-06-11

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

