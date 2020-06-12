Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WEATHERMON, DEREK JAMES
Age: 26
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended, 4 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6429, SURETY OR CASH, $2040, Court: RS Municipal Court
BINGHAM, ROBERT CHANDLER
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Burglary, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE
Age: 22
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking: 2020-06-11
Released: 2020-06-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2020-06-08 Released: 2020-06-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6412, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
