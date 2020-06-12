Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 12

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WEATHERMON, DEREK JAMES

Age: 26 
Address: CHEYENNE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-12 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended, 4 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6429, SURETY OR CASH, $2040, Court: RS Municipal Court

BINGHAM, ROBERT CHANDLER

Age: 29 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-11 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Burglary, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE

Age: 22 
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking: 2020-06-11 
Released: 2020-06-12 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

Booking: 2020-06-08 Released: 2020-06-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6412, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

