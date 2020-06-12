Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WEATHERMON, DEREK JAMES

Age: 26

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6429, SURETY OR CASH, $2040, Court: RS Municipal Court



BINGHAM, ROBERT CHANDLER

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-11

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Burglary, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE

Age: 22

Address: SANDY, UT

Booking: 2020-06-11

Released: 2020-06-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #6428, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court



Booking: 2020-06-08 Released: 2020-06-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6412, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



