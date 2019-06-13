Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
KOFOED, KRISTOPHER
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4493, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALVARADO, TODD RICHARD
Age: 50
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4492, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BRENNAN, JOSHUA KELLY
Age: 26
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4490, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
