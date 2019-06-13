Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KOFOED, KRISTOPHER

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4493, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #4491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALVARADO, TODD RICHARD

Age: 50

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4492, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BRENNAN, JOSHUA KELLY

Age: 26

Address: SANDY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4490, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



