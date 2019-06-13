Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KOFOED, KRISTOPHER

Age: 57 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4493, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN

Age: 23 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ALVARADO, TODD RICHARD

Age: 50 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4492, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

BRENNAN, JOSHUA KELLY

Age: 26 
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4490, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

