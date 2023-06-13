Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WOLFE, JIMMY DALE

Age: 48 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-12 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11175, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES

Age: 56 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-12 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11176, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11177, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

