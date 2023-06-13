Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WOLFE, JIMMY DALE
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11175, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES
Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11176, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11177, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.