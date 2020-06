Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WITHROW, COLE JOSEPH WAYNE

Age: 21

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6436, CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALVAREZ SALGADO, AXEL M

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6435, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



DUMAS, ASHLY ANN

Age: 30

Address: ROOSEVELT, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6434, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #6434, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOUT, SHANNON MARIE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6433, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: District Court



SCROGHAM, RAYMOND

Age: 42

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-06-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6431, CASH, $5000, Court: OTHER



JOE, CHARLESTON JAYE

Age: 50

Address: PLEASANT, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6430, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6430, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Area Between Roadways Status: PENDING, Bond: #6430, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



