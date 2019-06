Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MATHEWS, TODD JEFFREY

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4505, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Violation of Temporary Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILEY, WILLIAM TYSON

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-13

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4502, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



CLAIR, ARLETA LACEY

Age: 33

Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-06-13

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4501, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



ROBBERSON, ALIZE M

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, MATTHEW RAY

Age: 36

Address: GRANGER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4499, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



PHIFER, SABLE D

Age: 28

Address: ROCKSPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4497, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4497, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OVERLA, CLAYTON TYLER

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4496, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAMPBELL, JANE MARIE

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-06-13

Released: 2019-06-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4498, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4498, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



