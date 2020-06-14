Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PHELPS, NATHANIAL JAMES

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6438, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6438, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



