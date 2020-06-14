Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PHELPS, NATHANIAL JAMES
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6438, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6438, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: