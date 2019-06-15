Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SPERRY, TRACY WADE

Age: 43 
Address: SARATOGA, WY
Booking: 2019-05-14 
Released: 2019-06-14
Type: SENTENCED 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4481, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BORALHO, TONY BEAR

Age: 22 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-15
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4512, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

CASE, EDWARD JOSEPH

Age: 22 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-06-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #4510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CLARK, ADAM BRETT

Age: 38 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-06-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 3 counts
    • Status: , Bond: #4509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

