Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SPERRY, TRACY WADE
Age: 43
Address: SARATOGA, WY
Booking: 2019-05-14
Released: 2019-06-14
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4481, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BORALHO, TONY BEAR
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-15
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4512, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
CASE, EDWARD JOSEPH
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: , Bond: #4510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLARK, ADAM BRETT
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 3 counts
- Status: , Bond: #4509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
