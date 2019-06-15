Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SPERRY, TRACY WADE

Age: 43

Address: SARATOGA, WY

Booking: 2019-05-14

Released: 2019-06-14

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4481, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BORALHO, TONY BEAR

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-06-15

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4512, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



CASE, EDWARD JOSEPH

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: , Bond: #4510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLARK, ADAM BRETT

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 3 counts Status: , Bond: #4509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



