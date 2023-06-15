Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 15

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FREDRICK, JOSEPH LYLE

Age: 35 
Address: EUGENE, OR 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-14 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11187, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

GILSTRAP, CODY TRISTEN

Age: 23 
Address: LARAMIE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-14 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Fighting in Public (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11185, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WISSEL, MARSHALL PETE

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-14 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11184, CASH, $2000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

