Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FREDRICK, JOSEPH LYLE

Age: 35

Address: EUGENE, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11187, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



GILSTRAP, CODY TRISTEN

Age: 23

Address: LARAMIE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Fighting in Public (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11185, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WISSEL, MARSHALL PETE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11184, CASH, $2000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.