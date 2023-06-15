Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
FREDRICK, JOSEPH LYLE
Age: 35
Address: EUGENE, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11187, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
GILSTRAP, CODY TRISTEN
Age: 23
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Fighting in Public (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11185, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WISSEL, MARSHALL PETE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11184, CASH, $2000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.