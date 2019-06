Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

KHMELNITSKIY, DANIEL G

Age: 21

Address: INMAN, SC

Booking: 2019-06-15

Released: 2019-06-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4515, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4513, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CROFT, CANDON DEAN

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FORESMAN, SAMUEL BRYANT

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



WAGNER, ROBERT A

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4517, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court

Use of Cell Phone Status: , Bond: #4517, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #4517, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEWIS, DONALD ROBERT

Age: 46

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4516, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4516, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



COLLINS, LANCE RUSSELL

Age: 40

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-15

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tires – 1 or More Unsafe Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



