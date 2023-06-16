Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 16

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JONES, TIFFANY DIANE

Age: 55 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-15 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FRANKLIN, KRISTINE LEHUA

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-15 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

