Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JONES, TIFFANY DIANE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FRANKLIN, KRISTINE LEHUA

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.