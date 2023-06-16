Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
JONES, TIFFANY DIANE
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FRANKLIN, KRISTINE LEHUA
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.