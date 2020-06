Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GIL, RYAN GREGORY

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #6455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #6455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PACHECO, KORI DAWN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-16

Arresting Agency: RSFD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #6454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILSON, CHRISTINA DIANE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6452, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6452, SURETY OR CASH, $1440, Court: RS Municipal Court



FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6446, CASH, $8000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6446, CASH, $8000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLY, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #6445, CASH, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6445, CASH, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6451, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #6449, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



GRAUNKE, TYLER

Age: 34

Address: TUCSON, AZ

Booking: 2020-06-16

Released: 2020-06-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6447, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



