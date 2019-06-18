Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4525, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4524, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ODHO, MICHELLE ELIZABETH

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4523, CASH, $837, Court: RS Municipal Court



IRICK, MICHAEL JOHN

Age: 40

Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-06-17

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



