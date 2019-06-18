Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
FROMAN, TROY LEWIS
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4525, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4524, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ODHO, MICHELLE ELIZABETH
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4523, CASH, $837, Court: RS Municipal Court
IRICK, MICHAEL JOHN
Age: 40
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-06-17
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
