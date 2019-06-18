Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 18

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
1.5K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-18 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4525, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH

Age: 48 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-17 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4524, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ODHO, MICHELLE ELIZABETH

Age: 51 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4523, CASH, $837, Court: RS Municipal Court

IRICK, MICHAEL JOHN

Age: 40 
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2019-06-17
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR