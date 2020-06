Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RAINES, AMANDA DANIELLE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6472, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6472, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHOENEWALD, STEPHANIE LEE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WINCHESTER, JAMES ALAN

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6471, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6471, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THULLEN, MELISSA ANN

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #6469, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BISHOP, DESIREE MICHELLE

Age: 21

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6467, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOOD, CHANCE DAYTON

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: PENDING, Bond: #6466, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALEZ, HARLEY DAVID

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #6464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Eluding a Police Officer Status: , Bond: #6464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #6464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTIN, CLEVE JAMES

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-06-18

Released: 2020-06-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6468, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court



