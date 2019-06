Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

FLATEN, RICHARD JAY

Age: 61

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4532, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TIMBANA, LATOYA

Age: 31

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-06-18

Arresting Agency: FCSO

HERNANDEZ, EVERADO SONNY

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PUEBLO, CHANCE LEE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PORTER, BRAYDEN JAY

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4528, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4528, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILSON, SAVANNAH LANE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS,

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2019-06-18

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEZELY, PAUL ROBERT

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2019-06-18

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



