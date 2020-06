Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCGILL, MORGHAN DALEY

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6375, CASH, $100, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WEBB, ERIC LEE

Age: 37

Address: ENTERPRISE, AL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6373, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6373, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6373, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JENKINS, CORY LEE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6372, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



