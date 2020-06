Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

RAEL, JERAMIA BLU

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6483, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #6483, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KAST, MALACHI DAYNE

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6484, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



YERKOVICH, MICHAEL LUKE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6485, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6485, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KERBS, LEVI JAY

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #6482, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EDWARDS, GRANT GRADY

Age: 60

Address: NORTH BEND, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-20

Arresting Agency: SWCA

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KERBS, TRAVIS

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: PENDING, Bond: #6478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EWART, SKYLAR JAY

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Speeding School Zone (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6479, CASH, $340, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6480, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6480, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #6480, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MIRELES, EDWARD LEE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #6477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCOTT, SHAWNDA LEE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6476, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #6476, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCGLOWN, WILLIAM

Age: 43

Address: COTTONWOOD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



