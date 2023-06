Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

REYNOLDS, PHILIP ISAIAH

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11209, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAZE, JACOB BENJAMIN

Age: 32

Address: PORTAGE, MI

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-06-20

Scheduled Release: 2023-06-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11208, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLE, DIXON DEAN

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11207, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.