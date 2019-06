Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MALONE, GARLAND RAY

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4538, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #4538, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #4538, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #4538, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOOKLESS, KALYNNE S

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-06-20

Scheduled Release: 2019-07-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4537, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EASTER, SUNSHINE MICHELLE

Age: 40

Address: CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #4536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #4536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles – 2+ Lanes Status: PENDING, Bond: #4536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #4536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JENKINS, RANDY JUNIOR

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-20

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4534, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



