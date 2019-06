Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BULLOCK, KEITH JEFFERY

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4545, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4545, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court







RODRIGUEZ MELCHOR, MIRNA A

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-06-21

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



DONOHEW, CHRISTOPHER SHEA

Age: 27

Address: GREELEY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-21

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALDEZ, CHARLES LORENZO

Age: 49

Address: LITTLETON, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, BLAINE ALLEN

Age: 33

Address: COTTONWOOD HEIG, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-06-21

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4540, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MECHLING, MARSHALL LEE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-06-21

Released: 2019-06-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4539, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4539, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4539, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



