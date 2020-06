Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6497, SURETY OR CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



ELLISON, RANDY GENE

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6496, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6496, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MALONE, DAVID CRAIG

Age: 55

Address: CANON CITY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ORTEGA, JOHN L

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6494, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



ISLAS DE DIOS, SUE ALEXIA

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #6491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Death or Personal Injuries Status: PENDING, Bond: #6491, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COVELL, KAYLEE JEAN

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-06-21

Released: 2020-06-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Traffic-Control Signals (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6493, CASH, $395, Court: RS Municipal Court



