Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

COLETTI, TIMOTHY J

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4556, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4556, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



KOFOED, KRISTOPHER MARK

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-24

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4555, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



GIBBS, TAYLOR LEE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4553, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



MORENO, MARIO

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4554, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



FARRIS, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age: 59

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4552, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



REEDER, BRANDON CARL

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



