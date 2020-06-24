Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

YERKOVICH, MICHAEL LUKE

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-23 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: , Bond: #6509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MARSH, JORDAN LYNN

Age: 30 
Address: KETTERING, OH 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-06-23 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

