Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
YERKOVICH, MICHAEL LUKE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: , Bond: #6509, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARSH, JORDAN LYNN
Age: 30
Address: KETTERING, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-06-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
