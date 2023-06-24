Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BLEDSOE, DARREL LEE

Age: 41 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE 
Booking Date: 2023-06-23 
Scheduled Release: 2023-07-07 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG

Age: 47 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-06-23 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court

THOMAS, AMANDA JO

Age: 34 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-06-23 
Scheduled Release: 2023-06-30 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Cruelty to Animals (Food, Water, etc.)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

HAMILTON, JIMMY EARNEST

Age: 51 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-06-23 
Released: 2023-06-24 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11218, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Open Container
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11218, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

