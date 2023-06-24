Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BLEDSOE, DARREL LEE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE

Booking Date: 2023-06-23

Scheduled Release: 2023-07-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court

No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court



THOMAS, AMANDA JO

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-06-23

Scheduled Release: 2023-06-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Cruelty to Animals (Food, Water, etc.) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



HAMILTON, JIMMY EARNEST

Age: 51

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-06-23

Released: 2023-06-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11218, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #11218, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.