Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BLEDSOE, DARREL LEE
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WORK RELEASE
Booking Date: 2023-06-23
Scheduled Release: 2023-07-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-06-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court
- No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11219, SURETY OR CASH, $1460, Court: GR Municipal Court
THOMAS, AMANDA JO
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-06-23
Scheduled Release: 2023-06-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Cruelty to Animals (Food, Water, etc.)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
HAMILTON, JIMMY EARNEST
Age: 51
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-06-23
Released: 2023-06-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11218, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Open Container
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11218, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.