Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MAJDIC, JOSEPH BRADEY

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Cruelty to Animals – Beat or Torture Animal (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOYKIN, BRANDI LEIGH

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2019-06-24

Scheduled Release: 2019-06-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



MILLER, ROBERT JAMES

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4558, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court





THOMSON, CHRISTOPER DAVID

Age: 31

Address: OXNARD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Schedule I Substances Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: