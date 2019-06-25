Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MAJDIC, JOSEPH BRADEY
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Cruelty to Animals – Beat or Torture Animal (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOYKIN, BRANDI LEIGH
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
MILLER, ROBERT JAMES
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4558, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
THOMSON, CHRISTOPER DAVID
Age: 31
Address: OXNARD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Schedule I Substances
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: