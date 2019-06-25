Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MAJDIC, JOSEPH BRADEY

Age: 32 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Cruelty to Animals – Beat or Torture Animal (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BOYKIN, BRANDI LEIGH

Age: 32 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-06-24 
Scheduled Release: 2019-06-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

MILLER, ROBERT JAMES

Age: 46 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4558, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court


THOMSON, CHRISTOPER DAVID

Age: 31 
Address: OXNARD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-06-24 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Schedule I Substances
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

