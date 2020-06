Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

SANDS, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 35

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-24

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #6516, CASH, $205, Court: OTHER





MALONE, AMBER LOU

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6515, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



RUTHERFORD, KATHLEEN ALYCE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6514, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6513, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FUGER, CODY KENNETH

Age: 36

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – < $1000 Status: , Bond: #6517, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6517, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6517, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6517, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6517, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, DAVID ZACHARIAH

Age: 39

Address: RIVER HEIGHTS, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6512, CASH, $915, Court: RS Municipal Court



