Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GIROUARD, DAVID EVERETT

Age: 67

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6524, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6524, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RITTER, BONNIE JO

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6523, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6522, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



MOSKOVITA, TIMOTHY RONALD

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Disorderly Conduct (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6520, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: GR Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: