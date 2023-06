Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

EMERY, LAWRENCE DAVID

Age: 72

Address: SINCLAIR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-25

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm Status: PENDING, Bond: #11230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #11230, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LITTLE, PATRICK DEWAYNE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11229, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARRERA CORONA, MARIO C

Age: 55

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-06-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #11224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SOWDERS, JOHNNY RAY

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-06-25

Released: 2023-06-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11225, CASH, $220, Court: OTHER



