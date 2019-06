Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROGERS, SCOTT PATRICK

Age: 40

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4575, SURETY OR CASH, $2085, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4575, SURETY OR CASH, $2085, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: , Bond: #4575, SURETY OR CASH, $2085, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAWYER, ERIC RANDALL

Age: 31

Address: CINTRONELLE, AL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-26

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4572, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4572, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4572, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4572, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUBOTTOM, SCOTT LEE

Age: 29

Address: LARAMIE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: , Bond: #4571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



CADDY, COLT LEVI

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-06-26

Scheduled Release: 2019-07-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOORE, BRANDY JEAN

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4565, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAKIMI, YOUNUS M

Age: 32

Address: RESEDA, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4564, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



NILSON, SHAWNA RAE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-06-26

Released: 2019-06-26

Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



