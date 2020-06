Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

TOLENTINO GUADARRAMA, RENE

Age: 34

Address: SOUTHWEST CITY, MO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-27

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6529, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHEE, MARCUS MORRIS

Age: 37

Address: GLENDALE, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6531, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6531, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #6531, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SWENSEN, ZANE ANTHONY

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6528, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #6528, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



LLEWELLYN, JACOB RILEY

Age: 24

Address: KANSAS CITY, MO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6530, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



FORREST, ROBERT EARL

Age: 55

Address: MORENO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-26

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #6527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #6527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YAZZIE, KEVIN WILSON

Age: 32

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-06-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6526, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



RUBOTTOM, SCOTT LEE

Age: 30

Address: LARAMIE, WY

Booking: 2019-06-26

Released: 2020-06-26

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4571, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



